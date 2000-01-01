Business Today 20 years anniversary
In most instances, this dozen transformed not only themselves, but also the larger universe around them.

 
 

BPO, a gift from GE

Genpact is today a $1.5 billion business but GE's bigger contribution is India's $6 billion BPO industry.
An aspirational worldview

EMI matlab ICICI

ICICI changed the Indian banking system with aggression in marketing, competitive pricing and doses of innovations.
Wheels to The People

Marketplace Central

Kishore Biyani's Big Bazaar unveiled the power of organised retail in India, and that too without any foreign partner.
Mile High Service

In the mid-1990s, customer service levels were set by monopoly providers such as Indian Airlines or public sector banks. In such a market, Jet Airways redefined it.
Deals Ahoy

The $450-million acquisition of Tetley in the UK in February 2000 by Tata Tea indeed set the stage for buyouts by Indian companies.
A Sip of Freedom

Besides introducing the taste of coffee to traditional tea belts, what the marquee chain quietly ushered in is a wave of cafe culture in India's small towns.
Brahminical Governance

Har ek Airtel Zaroori Hota Hai

Airtel pioneered a model that helped it to significantly lower down the cost of providing service.
Gamblers Anonymous

NSE changed equity trading in India through clear rules backed with technology and risk-avoiding margins.
