BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
BT MAILER
According to the FMC, the modified KYC documents would comprise of a KYC form for 'individuals only ' and another 'non-individuals only' as prescribed by Sebi.
Today there are a number of smartphone apps to make parents' life simple and more organised as far as kids are concerned.
Athens needs to repay $1.8 billion to the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month. The failure of talks with creditors threatens its future in the euro.
TBO, or Tmall Box Office, will have content bought from China and other countries, as well as in-house productions", Alibaba's Patrick Liu told reporters in Shanghai.
Start-ups like Roposo, Wooplr, Violet Street let users who are fashionistas create and curate looks and direct conversations on styles.
Costolo will be replaced by co-founder Jack Dorsey on an interim basis. He will step down on July 1 and will continue to serve on the board
Ronnie Screwvala walks you through his entrepreneurial journey, and helps you think big.
"You'll be able to film a short, looping video clip that will play for anyone who visits your profile," Facebook wrote in a blog post announcing the changes.
The outgoing co-CEO will receive no severance pay and no compensation for working as an adviser to the bank in the six months after his departure.
As per the earlier guidelines, the scheme was valid till March 2015.
Share price of the company has jumped 222 per cent in the past two years against 39 per cent jump registered by the BSE Sensex during the same period.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released