Digital can enhance retail profit for financial services industry by $3.5 billion: BCG-Facebook Report

A recent report by global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Facebook says that By 2020, banks can potentially increase their retail profit pool by over $3- 3.5 billion by switching to digital and reducing their cost base.

The study also says that already 70 per cent urban internet users are digitally influenced while buying a financial product, which means they use at least one digital channel during the purchase journey of a financial product.

"As more and more Indians access the internet on their mobile phones, there is a big opportunity for financial companies to create a powerful digital experience that is intuitive and secure for their customers," said Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India & South Asia.

The report also says that in while in 2013 only 44 per cent of urban population preferred mobile for Internet access, now almost 70 per cent of it prefer mobile.

It observes that only 7 per cent of urban Internet users in 2013 did online shopping which grew to 31 per cent 2016. Similarly, in 2013 4 per cent of urban Internet users did online banking, while 16 per cent use Internet to bank now.

