IKEA to soon set up its third store in Bengaluru, to create 500-700 jobs

After setting up two stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Swedish home furnishings company IKEA has now acquired a 14-acre site in Bengaluru to open its third store in the country.

The 14-acre land, which IKEA acquired from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd, is located at Nagasandra on Tumkur road. The furnishings company's first store in India will open early next year in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Business Line, IKEA store in Bengaluru is planned to be around 4.5 lakh square feet and is expected to have more than 5 million visitors per year.

The report also quoted IKEA India Chief Executive Officer Juvencio Maeztu who said, ''Karnataka is a highly strategic and important market for IKEA. Along with retail stores, IKEA's purchasing team will also grow local sourcing and engage with local artisan and communities in many projects. Our first Indian sofa supplier is from Karnataka supplying to our global stores."

"Each IKEA store will employ 500-700 co-workers directly and another 1,500 people indirectly in different services. We are committed to inclusion and diversity and having 50 per cent women in our organisation at all levels is non-negotiable," Maeztu told Business Line.

Reacting to IKEA's latest plan, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a statement said, "IKEA will bring best business practices, many employment opportunities, infrastructure development and contribute to the growth of the retail sector in the State. IKEA will work as a catalyst in our development plans."