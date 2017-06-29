McDonald's to shut down 43 out of 55 restaurants in Delhi

Fast food major McDonald's will shut down 43 out of 55 restaurants in Delhi from today. The Business Standard reported that Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd or CPRL, which runs the McDonald's franchise for North and East India, has been forced to close down the outlets in the region as it failed to secure regulatory health clearances to keep the business rolling.

Media reports suggest the CPRL failed to get the mandatory regulatory health licences renewed because of the infighting between Vikram Bakshi and McDonald's. The CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between the two and is currently operated by four board members - Vikram Baksi, his wife, and two representatives of McDonald's.

Responding to the developments, McDonald's released a press statement saying, "The Eating House Licenses of a number of McDonald's restaurants in Delhi have expired. The Board of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited is working to obtain the required licenses. Pending this, CPRL is temporarily suspending the operations of the affected restaurants."