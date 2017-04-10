As Snapdeal gets ready for imminent sale: Here are the main highlights of their journey so far

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have written a letter to the company's 3000 employees reassuring them of their future as the e-retailer readies for an imminent sale. The letter, in fact, tacitly confirms media speculations that the company is headed towards a possible sell out in the coming weeks.

"While our investors are driving the discussions around the way forward, I am reaching out to let you know that the well-being of the entire team is mine and Rohit's top and only priority," Kunal and Rohit write in the letter.

The founders promise to put all possible effort to ensure that there is "no disruption in employment" while the investors decide the company's future.

"We will do all that we can, and more, in working with our investors to ensure that there is no disruption in employment and that there are positive professional as well as financial outcomes for the team as the way forward becomes clear," the letter says.

Interestingly, the letter promises better appraisals this year as compared to the previous year despite the financial turmoil that Snapdeal is currently facing.

"In the interim, the annual performance review process is nearly complete and you will the receive the salary revision and promotion letters (where applicable) over the next two weeks. Given the incredible progress we have made around our profitability journey as a company, the overall increments this year are higher than those offered last year," the letter says.

India's biggest e-tailer Flipkart is expected to acquire Snpadeal in a deal that is apparently being pushed by SoftBank, which is one of the biggest investors in Snapdeal. While Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal's letter to the employees tries to reassure them about their future, it does not throw any light on the nature of the possible takeover.

At this point, there is no clarity if Snapdeal will continue to exist as a separate brand just the way Myntra does despite Flipkart acquiring it in 2014.

Below are the main highlights in Snapdeal's journey so far: