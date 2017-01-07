Snapdeal 'Welcome 2017' sale: Get up to 70 per cent off on top smartphones including iPhone 7

Snapdeal on Saturday announced the launch of its 'Welcome 2017' sale. It will be giving discounts of up to 70 per cent on across the categories such as clothing, mobile phones, home, and electronics.



"Customers can also avail a 15 per cent discount on payments made through the SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards," Sanpdeal said in a press statement.

The statement further read: "On choosing the prepaid option, customers can also get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost."

Here are some special offers on smartphones



Redmi Note 3: Rs. 11999

Samsung J2 Pro (16GB): Rs. 9490

LeEco Le2 (32GB): Rs. 11999

Micromax Spark 3: Rs. 3899

Moto G turbo: Rs. 9299

iPhone 5s (16GB): Rs. 17499

iPhone 7 (32GB): Rs. 52999

iPhone 6s (32GB): Rs. 43999

Micromax Canvas 5 (16GB): Rs. 7499

Mi 10000 mAh PowerBank: Rs. 1299

Yu Yuphoria: Rs. 5699

Oppo F1S (64GB): Rs. 18990

Yu Yureka Plus: Rs. 5999