Snapdeal 'Welcome 2017' sale: Get up to 70 per cent off on top smartphones including iPhone 7

New Delhi Last Updated: January 7, 2017 | 00:00 IST
Snapdeal on Saturday announced the launch of its 'Welcome 2017' sale. It will be giving discounts of up to 70 per cent on across the categories such as clothing, mobile phones, home, and electronics.
"Customers can also avail a 15 per cent discount on payments made through the SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards," Sanpdeal said in a press statement.
The statement further read: "On choosing the prepaid option, customers can also get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost."
Here are some special offers on smartphones
Redmi Note 3: Rs. 11999
Samsung J2 Pro (16GB): Rs. 9490
LeEco Le2 (32GB): Rs. 11999
Micromax Spark 3: Rs. 3899
Moto G turbo: Rs. 9299
iPhone 5s (16GB): Rs. 17499
iPhone 7 (32GB): Rs. 52999
iPhone 6s (32GB): Rs. 43999
Micromax Canvas 5 (16GB): Rs. 7499
Mi 10000 mAh PowerBank: Rs. 1299
Yu Yuphoria: Rs. 5699
Oppo F1S (64GB): Rs. 18990
Yu Yureka Plus: Rs. 5999