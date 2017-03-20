Airbnb bets big on India; launches 'Trips' for unique travel experiences

Online home-share and rental booking site Airbnb on Sunday launched a new platform 'Trips' in India to help users experience unique features about destinations across the country.

The new platform has added 15 local experiences about Delhi.

"The reason I am incredibly excited is, say in about 10 years from now India will be one of the world's biggest markets for Airbnb," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky told ET in an interview.

On President Donald Trump, Chesky said, "One thing like to say is that we have a president that thinks globalizations is the reason America is losing jobs." There is a much more powerful force that will destroy jobs.

"Automation will take over so many jobs and I don't see that happening only in America," Chesky added.

For visitors, 'Trips' is a way to experience a different side of the city, immersing themselves in communities through the eyes of locals, Airbnb said.

ALSO READ: Idea-Vodafone merger creates India's largest telco: Here's all you need to know about the deal



Commenting on the development, Brian Chesky, who is also the Head of Community said: "Trips is the most significant development in the history of Airbnb. We're expanding beyond accommodation, but taking the same people-focused approach to the entire trip".

Airbnb Trips will offer locals and visitors alike the chance to immerse themselves in the people, places and experiences that make the city unique, he added.

"I'm excited to launch India Trips today as we've handpicked unique experiences, designed and led by locals, to reflect the diversity and variety of the city," Chesky said.

The home accommodation listing startup started in 2008 and has grown phenomenally into a company worth 31 billion dollars

Airbnb had earlier said that its guests spent an estimated $60 billion in its top 200 cities last year on both accommodations and daily expenses. The company has homes in 68,000 cities and 191countries.

(with inputs from PTI)