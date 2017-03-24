Bombay High Court imposes 5 lakh fine on petitioner seeking stay on release of Anushka Sharma's Phillauri

The Bombay High Court recently came down heavily on the makers of Gujarati film Mangal Fera. The makers of the movie, Gayatri Cine Production were of the view that their script was copied by the makers of Phillauri which is due to release this weekend.

Gayatri Cine Production, along with its representatives Gayatri and Dashrath Rathod had filed a petition on Saturday seeking a notice served to the Fox Star Studios, Phillauri actor and producer Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh along with their company Clean state films and the film's writer Anvita Dutt Guptan.

Advocate Nagesh Mishra representing the petitioners sought permission to move the court asking for a stay on the release of the film."Justice G S Patel said that we cannot move the court when the film is so close to releasing. He did not just dismiss the case but also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for wasting time of the court," said Mishra.

The film Mangal Fera was first made in Gujarati and then in Bhojpuri and Bengali. The petitioners had first sent legal notice to Phillauri's makers who replied back.

However, not satisfied with the reply, the Mangal Fera makers decided to challenge the case under copyright infringement act. With the case getting dismissed and a hefty fine imposed, Mishra has decided to challenge the order of the court. His associate advocate Mukesh Sahoo said, "We are waiting for the court order to be given in hand then we may appeal."