Buffalo meat-eating Lions 'not interested' in chicken after Yogi Adityanath's slaughterhouse ban

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's state-wide crackdown on running slaughterhouses has created a massive shortage of meat in the state. And, it has not only affected foodies but animals as well.

The Hindustan Times on Friday reported that carnivorous animals at the Kanpur Zoological Park have been put on a "forced fast" since Wednesday as the zoo administration has run short of meat supply. Kanpur Municipal Corporation has four slaughter houses, all of them were sealed following the orders from the Chief Minister.

Read Also:With no buffalo meat, Yogi Adityanath's slaughterhouse ban ends Tunday Kababi's speciality











"The zoo requires 150kg of buffalo meat every day. The meat is provided by a contractor who supplied it on Tuesday but could not today. The pregnant ones are being given chicken but they are not interested. Many of them have not touched food since morning," HT quoted a senior zoo official as saying.

A male carnivorous animal needed 12kg of meat every day while females required 10kg, the report said. The Kanpur zoo has 70 carnivorous animals, including lion Ajay and lioness Nandini.

Soon after taking over as UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of all slaughter houses in the state. He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.

Yogi Adityanath's decision was in line with the BJP's vision document 'Sankalp Patra' released ahead of the Assembly elections. In its document, the Party had promised a complete shutdown of illegal slaughter houses in UP. It is India's largest meat processing state.

Yogi Adityanath had asked the officials to ensure all points in the vision document were implemented with full seriousness and sensitivity.



