CEO Jeff Bezos is now world's second richest man as Amazon's stock prices double in a year

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has left Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett behind in acquiring the spot for world's second richest man, stated Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

A whopping amount of $1.5 billion got added to Bezos' wealth after Amazon Inc. stock skyrocketed to 50 per cent in the past 12 months after it announced its plan to buy Dubai's online retailer Souq.com.

According to a Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Amazon CEO's new net worth is $75.6 billion, followed by Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet ($75.5 billion) and Amancio Ortega, chairman of Inditex fashion group ($74.1 billion) respectively.

However, with a net-worth of $86 billion Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world.

Meanwhile in India, the global e-commerce giant Amazon said it would continue to focus on every geographic segment of India's online retail market just days after homegrown rival Flipkart earmarked the country's vast rural hinterland and smaller cities as its future growth markets.

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal was recently elevated to the post of senior vice president, Amazon.



Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion, remains one of the fastest growing for the US-based e-tailer. The company faces intense competition in India from local player, Flipkart. The competition is further heating up as Chinese e-tailer Alibaba gears up for a stronger play in India through Paytm.

