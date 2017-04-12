Convergys employee in Gurugram jumps from seventh floor, kills self

A 42-year old BPO employee jumped to death from seventh floor of her office in Gurugram on Tuesday.

According to the police, Pooja Vardhan was suffering from depression and did not leave any suicide note behind. Pooja who hailed from Patna was also a mother of 16 year old daughter and was working with Convergys.

Initial report suugested that she jumped from seventh floor of her office builduing in the afternoon. Prior to Convergys, she was working with Google and Genpact. The police said she was suffering from depression because of the work related issues.

According to an investigating officer, Pooja joined Convergys a month ago and was still in her training period.

Pooja's husband has also been working with Convergys from the last seven years, the officer said.

Another officer has said that the cops found her body lying in blood and she was taken to the hospital immediately where she succumbed to her injuries.

Pooja's relatives had reportedly told police that there was no family problem and all her stress was work related.



ALSO READ: Supreme Court shuts down mobile phone tower after man claims it caused cancer