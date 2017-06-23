Delhi University admissions: First cut off list for UG courses to be released today

Delhi University is set to release its cut off list for undergraduate admissions 2017 later in this evening on its official website Du.ac.in.

DU is known to release cut offs that are 99 per cent above for most of their courses, creating tough competition among students who look to enrol themselves in under graduation courses every year.

Expectations continue to remain high, while applicants are on a keen lookout for the first list to get ahead with application processes.

Application for merit-based courses offered by Delhi University ended on June 12. Earlier the university was due to announce the cut off on June 20 but postponed the announcement to June 23.

Last year the highest cut off for B.Com (Honours) was 99.25 per cent at Ramjas college, cut off for B.A. English (Honours) at SGTB Khalsa college was 98.75 per cent while B.Sc. Electronics was 99 per cent.

However, the list that is expected to come out today is only the first out of the four lists that will be released. Students who don't make it to the first list, can hold their hopes to the consecutive lists that are scheduled to come out.