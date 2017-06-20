International Yoga Day: 5 apps to help you maintain healthy lifestyle

Without having to spend money on gym equipments or gym memberships, Yoga is a form of exercise that can help you in working towards your physical and mental well-being. With plenty of Yoga sessions and classes being organized across the cities, one can even hire Yoga teachers for individual workout sessions. With the third International Yoga Day being celebrated on June 21, here are some of the best free and paid Yoga apps that you can install on your devices and take your first step towards a healthy lifestyle.



Yoga Poses:

iOS, by AloYoga

This app can easily act as your personal mobile yoga teacher. Simple to use, the app is categorized into three tabs - type, A-Z and Level. With over 250 yoga poses listed under this app, each pose has a video accompanied by text directions that also states the benefits of each pose, modifications and tips for beginners. Under type tab, yoga poses are listed under arm balance, backbends, forward bends, side bends, inversion and more.

You can also use the search icon while looking for a particular pose instead of scrolling through the list. Poses can be bookmarked by pressing the 'heart' icon on the top, which also stores the liked videos in a separate section. This is a free app and can be used anytime, anywhere.



Daily Yoga Poses Offline:

Android OS, by DTStudio

This app is a pocket guide for all of the most effective yoga poses. It lists various routines that target different parts of the body. In all, it offers over 40 poses and 8 routines. Some of them are for beginners whereas some are advanced. The app is divided into four categories - poses, routines, guidelines and health tips. Each of the pose is accompanied with a text description.

Under Routines, you can search for specific poses, for instance, help you sleep, for back pain, help relieve constipation, stress release, increase balance and more, which lists different poses that can be followed. The guideline and health tips suggest some basic tips about ideal time to do yoga, breathing while performing postures and tips for mindful eating. As this is a free app, there are free ads that appear on the screen.



Breathe App:



Apple Watch, by Apple

Deep breathing is the simplest form of exercise that can reduce stress, promote better blood flow, control blood pressure and help you in staying healthy. The Breathe app on Apple Watch comes across as a good reminder for guided deep breathing sessions. The app guides you through a series of deep breaths without a fail and even allows you to customize the time and choose for how long the breathing session should last. When launched, the length of the session can be adjusted by turning the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch. The Apple watch shows an animation with grows while inhaling and then shrinks while exhaling.

From the Watch app on the iPhone, you can schedule the breathe reminder intervals, number of deep breathes per minute and choose to turn on the Haptic feedback that helps in guided breathing sessions. After every deep breathing session, the Apple Watch also shows the current hearth rate. There is also an option to track the sessions and progress with the Health app on iPhone under Mindfulness as well.



Asana Rebel

iOS, Android; by Asana Rebel

One of the most popular apps for Yoga, it can be used for losing weight or getting fitter. When logged in for the first time, it asks you for your date of birth, gender, height, weight and ideal weight as on the basis of the information shared, the app creates a personal training program, which can be unlocked by subscription. The app is a mix of traditional Yoga that helps in a strong, tone body with increased energy guided by a coaching service with a digital personal trainer. It offers motivating workouts from ten minutes to 30 minutes and does not require any equipment to carry out the workout sessions.

There are daily new five minutes workouts, 1st Yoga workout, freestyle Yoga and much more. While the app is free to download on iOS platform, it comes with in-app purchases such as Rs 850/month for three months for getting started or Rs 329.18/month for one year or Rs 24,990 forever access. Pricing for Android is slightly different as a three month subscription cost Rs 583/month, Rs 233/month for a yearly subscription and full lifetime access at Rs 6400. You can skip the paid subscription model and even check out the free videos listed on the app.



Calm: Meditate, Sleep, Relax



iOS, Android; by calm.com,Inc.



As the name suggests, the app focuses on mindfulness and meditation. Just like the Breathe app on Apple Watch, Calm also helps you in deep breathing and even allows you to select the number of deep breathes per minute. It also focuses on meditation and has got various programs including 21 days of calm, 7 days of managing stress, 7 days of focus, 7 days of claiming anxiety, 7 days of sleep and more, which can be unlocked by paying in monthly, annual or lifetime fees. The lifetime fees is Rs 20,000 on Android. However, there are unguided meditation sessions that doesn't include voice guidance and can be accessed for free.

