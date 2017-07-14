Meme on PM Narendra Modi puts AIB, Tanmay Bhatt in legal trouble; Mumbai Police files FIR

Comedy group All India Bakchod was booked by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell after its co-founder Tanmay Bhatt posted a meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the group after public outrage against the tweet.

Bhatt's two-part post on Thursday shows a lookalike of Modi at a railway station, and then a selfie of the PM with the Snapchat dog filter superimposed on it and accompanied by the hashtag wanderlust.

Although AIB deleted the post by evening, Twitter users did not react kindly to it. Some called it an insult to the Prime Minister and hurting national sentiment. Mumbai Police took note of the situation and forwarded it to their cyber crime arm.

In the First Information Report, Mumbai Police charged AIB with defamation and provisions of IT Act with a punishment of three years in prison along with monetary penalty to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

The case was lodged by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police after 'due legal consultation', police sources claimed.

Meanwhile, another tweet by Bhatt said, "PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think."

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think. - Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

Bhatt also brought up one of Prime Minister's tweet where he mentioned, "We surely need more humour in public life."

AIB made headlines last year in May for using another Snapchat filters on renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Their roast of actor Ranvir Singh and Arjun Kapoor also drew eyeballs for what many called obscene content.