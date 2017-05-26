Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar: Luxury car prices drop ahead of GST implementation

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has luxury automakers revved up with the prospect of lower costs, putting them into a giving mood. Since the government announced that luxury cars completely made in India will be taxed at lower rates, auto brands with operations in India have come forth with several benefits for their prospective customers.

Mercedes Benz, the leader in luxury auto segment in India, announced to slash prices of their select models by as much as Rs 7 lakhs; other car makers followed suit. Here is a look at what major luxury carmakers of India have to offer after lucrative cost cuts post-GST implementation:

Mercedes-Benz



Mercedes-Benz India has reduced prices by up to Rs 7.5 lakh of its locally assembled cars and SUVs. Its nine 'Made in India' models like CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS and Mercedes-Maybach S 500 gets the price benefit from the new GST regime and get more affordable.

It announced a downward revision in its transaction prices to cover the difference in current ex-showroom prices and post GST ex-showroom prices for customers on the entire range of 'Made in India' range. The new price will be effective immediately.

The actual price cut, though, anywhere between 2 per cent and 9 per cent, will vary according to the outgoing taxes compared against the new state-wise GST rates.

BMW



Competitor BMW has reduced the rate of interest to 7.9 per cent. The German carmaker is also offering complimentary service and maintenance for three years, assured buyback guarantee for four years and one year complimentary insurance. All of this will be in addition to the decline in price effected by GST.

Jaguar Land Rover



On the other hand, Jaguar Land Rover brought down prices of three of its models in India by up to Rs 4 lakh. The Range Rover Evoque will now be available for 45.85 lakh, whereas the Discovery Sport will be priced at Rs 43.80 lakh. The petrol variant of Jaguar XE sedan Jaguar XE sedan will be available for 37.25 lakh. All figures are ex-showroom prices for Delhi.