Mishap averted at Jammu airport, as Air India plane suffers tyre burst, all 134 passengers safe

A major mishap was averted at Jammu airport on Friday. An Air India flight from the national capital, New Delhi, with 134 passengers on board suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Jammu airport.

Air India 821 took off from New Delhi at 11 in the morning and experienced a tyre burst when it was landing at the Jammu airport at 12.15 pm. Fortunately, the pilot managed to land the plane safely.

The airline released a statement saying that passengers were evacuated after the incident and all necessary procedures were followed.

All flights at Jammu airport were temporarily suspended to check if there was any damage done to the runway in the incident.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jayant Sinha said that the government is looking at "alternatives" available to make Air India and other public sector units more competitive and profitable.

The future course of action for the loss-making airline, which is surviving on taxpayers' money, is being actively looked at by the government and a decision on the possible privatisation is likely in three months.

"Our objective is to transform the public sector carrier to a great global airline and we are doing whatever possible in this regard," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said.



