Reliance Industries stock on a roll, breaches 1,400 level

The Reliance Industries stock, which has been on a roll during the last five trading days, hit a new nine-year high level on Wednesday.

The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,417 on the BSE today on the back of the firm saying on Friday its telecom arm Reliance Jio had recorded 72 million subscribers for its Prime Membership Offer.



The stock closed 3.19 percent or 43.70 pts higher at 1415 level on the BSE.



In anticipation of the telco starting paid services and earning revenue from April 1, the stock closed at Rs 1,247 level on March 28, 2017. It began its upward trend and closed at Rs 1,371 level on Monday, a rise of 10 per cent since then.

On March 31, 2017 too, the Reliance Industries stock closed 3.93 per cent higher at Rs 1,319 level on the BSE. It closed 3.93 percent higher at Rs 1,320 on the NSE.

The telco expects to capture 50 per cent of the revenue share over the next four years with strong operating margins of 50 per cent as the data market touches Rs 3 lakh crore by 2020-21.

In a presentation, Jio said market expanded six times with introduction of Jio in less than six months. Jio anticipates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of more than 50%.

The telecom major has a user base of 100 million and even if 50 per cent of these users start paying for the data services, Jio will become the largest data provider of the country.



Prime Membership Offer

Reliance Jio on March 31 evening made a slew of announcements related to its Prime membership, including no tariff for the first three months under the scheme. To avail the offer, customers will have to first subscribe to the Prime membership by paying Rs 99 and also purchase Jio's Rs 303 and other plans.

Following which, they will get the first three months as "complimentary" and their paid tariff plan will begin from July.

Reliance Jio has been offering free 4g service and calls since its launch on September 5, 2016 in order to lure subscribers of other networks and those who want to enjoy 4G services afresh.

