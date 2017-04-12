Sexual harassment case: ScoopWhoop responds to allegations after FIR against co-founder Suparn Pandey

ScoopWhoop has responded to the sexual allegation against its founder Suparn Pandey with a statement saying the complainant will get a "fair hearing" and the complaint has been forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

ScoopWhoop has further promised that it would accept the findings of the investigations and take the necessary action if the accused was found guilty.



A former employee of ScoopWhoop has accused Suparn Pandey of sexual harassment for a span of almost two years.



The FIR (No. 0117), filed at the Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station, Delhi, invokes section 354 A (sexual harassment), section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and section 506 (criminal intimidation).



The victim has claimed that during her two year stint at ScoopWhoop, she faced 'inappropriate comments and lewd remarks'. Pandey also allegedly made derogatory remarks.



The FIR also alleged that Pandey repeatedly got 'uncomfortably close' to her. He also allegedly sent her a lewd video on the company's official Gmail chat.

Below is the official statement ScoopWhoop has published on their website :

ScoopWhoop strongly condemns any kind of harassment at the workplace. We work towards ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all our employees and take any complaints of harassment extremely seriously.

In line with workplace laws, ScoopWhoop has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The ICC constitutes of two of our most senior and experienced women employees and an independent observer who has served on ICC panels across various prestigious and international companies. 40 percent of our workforce is women and we have equal representation in senior leadership positions. We have taken every step to ensure the complainant gets a fair hearing and are following the rule book on workplace harassment.

The complaint was forwarded to the ICC immediately on receipt and the same is being inquired as per law. The company is adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Hon. Supreme Court of India and the law of the land against sexual harassment at workplace and the investigation is ongoing. As an FIR has also been filed separately by the complainant, and the police investigation is ongoing, we are extending full cooperation to the police to conduct a full and fair investigation into the matter.

We are fully prepared to accept the findings of the investigations and dutifully take the necessary action if found guilty.