Spicejet, Indigo, Jet Airways offer cheap tickets, It's raining discounts on air fares

It is vacation season and airlines are in on the laid back vibes of the summer. With people planning their summer retreats, the airline service providers have gone ahead to offer some sweet deals on air tickets, saving some hassle in the vacation plans.

Here's a list of airlines offering cheap air tickets and their plans:

Spicejet

The airline is celebrating its 12 years in the airline industry with '12th Anniversary Sale', which offers flights tickets at a base price of Rs 12. Surcharges and taxes have to be paid in addition to this amount. One-way tickets can be brought under this sale from May 23rd to 28 this year or flights scheduled for June 26 2017 to March 28, 2018.

Purchasing tickets also makes buyers eligible for a lucky draw where 12 of them can free tickets and other benefits.

Indigo

Taking the sale game a notch ahead, Indigo is selling tickets for a basic fare of Rs 11. Along with this, the airline is also providing air tickets for all inclusive fare of Rs 899. The sale is applicable for non-stop flights across This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam only.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is selling air tickets for Rs 1079 on select domestic routes. The booking period will go on from May 24, 2017 to May 26, 2017 for flights taking off between June 15, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

(As seen on Cleartrip)

