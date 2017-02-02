Budget tweets that will make you go ROFL!

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget on Wednesday. While the experts were still doing analysis, Twitterati took charge and passed the verdict. Twitter users summed up their emotions during the Budget speech in just 140 characters.

These tweets will make you laugh out loud:

Arun Jaitley announced allocation of Rs 48,000 crore to the government's flagship employment programme, MGNREGA. Which led to this:





Arun Jaitely ji, we congratulate you on this great #Budget2017 . Especially for the 48k crore allocation to MNREGA.



Regards

Dino,Uday,Abhi â Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 1, 2017

The excise duty on tobacco products from cigars, cheroots, cigarillos to filtered and non-filtered cigarettes, hand-made 'bidis' and 'pan masala', was hiked in the budget. This user seemed to have his priorities sorted:

Budget outcome:



*Sells house to buy cigarettes* â Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 1, 2017

Also, how could big budget saving of Rs 12,500 be missed

Salaried class enjoying the 1000 Rs per month tax saving as per Jaitely and fans. pic.twitter.com/hjqJg7V7Ee â The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 2, 2017

And, when you need help to figure out the technical terms only experts understand:

I'm following #Budget2017 and understanding everything money GST inflation gall bladder if u have questions ask me I scored 142% in economy. â Akshar (@AksharPathak) February 1, 2017

And when everything, almost everything is about the budget.

It's good that India has won else opposition would have blamed #Budget2017 for unhappy faces. â The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 1, 2017

In case you did not notice the style statement Mr. Jaitley made on the budget day. This account did it for you.

Arun Jaitley SLAYS in FabIndia Kurta with a Khaadi Udyog Jacket and matching leather bag from Hidesign."

-Fashion Blogger on #Budget2017 â Made Up Name (@desiboho) February 1, 2017

The last tweet sums up the thought almost everyone had after reading newspapers the next day.