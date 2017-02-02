Budget tweets that will make you go ROFL!

BT Online
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget on Wednesday. While the experts were still doing analysis, Twitterati took charge and passed the verdict. Twitter users summed up their emotions during the Budget speech in just 140 characters.
These tweets will make you laugh out loud:
Arun Jaitley announced allocation of Rs 48,000 crore to the government's flagship employment programme, MGNREGA. Which led to this:
The excise duty on tobacco products from cigars, cheroots, cigarillos to filtered and non-filtered cigarettes, hand-made 'bidis' and 'pan masala', was hiked in the budget. This user seemed to have his priorities sorted:
Also, how could big budget saving of Rs 12,500 be missed
And, when you need help to figure out the technical terms only experts understand:
And when everything, almost everything is about the budget.
In case you did not notice the style statement Mr. Jaitley made on the budget day. This account did it for you.
The last tweet sums up the thought almost everyone had after reading newspapers the next day.