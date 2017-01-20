TV shows you can't afford to miss

Just recently, an original Netflix production, The Crown won two awards at the Emmy's. The 10-episode series by Peter Morgan tracks the life of Elizabeth II. The period drama got us hooked with its brilliant sets, stellar performance and impeccable script. However, it is not the only show that you must catch up on.

GIRLS

The season 6, the final one, of Lena Dunham's Girls will premiere on February 12. The girls have turned 26 and are still battling life and friendship. Created by and starring Lena Dunham, Girls is a comedy-drama. The show's premise and major aspects of the main character were drawn from Dunham's own life.

THE OA



A Netflix original, The OA is an American mystery drama. Prairie Johnson, an adopted young woman resurfaces after having been missing for seven years with a mysterious scar on her back, and can see, despite having been blind when she disappeared. Brit Marling and Zal Batmangli are the creators.

WESTWORLD



Westworld, which had quickly garnered praise for its first season last year, has a plot that follows both humans as well as android 'hosts' in a fictional amusement park (Westworld). The creator of Westworld is portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, and the hosts are portrayed by actors such as Evan Rachel Wood, Thandi Newton and James Marsden. The show is based on a 1973 film.

DIRK GENTLY'S HOLISTIC DETECTIVE AGENCY



This show is in equal parts funny, violent, mysterious and just plain adorable. It's based on Douglas Adams' Dirk Gently books. After Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood), a bellhop, comes across an extremely violent and weird murder scene, his life is turned topsy-turvy with the arrival of Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) at his home. Oh, and there is a lot of time travel involved.

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS



A Series of Unfortunate Events. Granted, is adapted from a series of books by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler). The plot follows the unfortunate events that plague the three Baudelaire siblings, whose parents die in a fire, and a certain Count Olaf (played to perfection by Neil Patrick Harris), who is after their fortune.