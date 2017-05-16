India still on USTR's Priority Watch List; will it hurt the country's trade?

The much-awaited Special 301 report of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) was out on April 28, 2017. It has once again put India on the 'priority watch list', which essentially features those countries where significant intellectual property concerns seem to exist.

This was the case last year too; in fact, India has been on this list for several years now. And this is in spite of India putting in place a National IPR policy in May 2016. So, what is to be made of the latest USTR report and its implications for India?

The difference this time is that now there is a Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act (TFTEA) and according to this, the US Congress can ask the USTR what specific actions they have proposed or taken against a country, which is on the priority watch list for more than a year, and India falls under that category.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), says on its website that the TFTEA... signed into law on February 24, 2016… is the first comprehensive authorisation of the US Customs and Border Protection since the Department of Homeland Security was created in 2003, with the overall objective to ensure a fair and competitive trade environment.

As the pharma lobby groups in the US are very active, one expects they will strongly lobby with Congressmen to seek action against India. The USTR is bound, under the TFTEA, to take action. Since the TFTEA came into being only in 2016, such an issue will come up for the first time.

"Since there is no precedent and since it would be for the first time any such thing could be considered, the implications are still not clear," says D.G. Shah, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which has many leading pharma companies as its members.

"What is worrying is that there is now this real danger and an uncertainty, and in case action is sought or taken in sectors that hurt India most like, say, the IT, pharma or textiles or duty is asked to be imposed on goods coming from India, it could have serious implications."

Reacting to the USTR report, Prathiba M. Singh, senior advocate and leading intellectual property lawyer who has also been a member of the IPR think tank, which drafted the National IPR Policy, says, "It is unfortunate that the report does not take into consideration large-scale positive developments in the Indian IP space such as the judicial decisions that have protected IP and various fiscal incentives to promote IP."

She, however, feels some issues such as delays in opposition proceedings in relation to trademarks have to be dealt with.

On the TFTEA, the USTR report says: The Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 requires USTR to develop 'action plans' for each foreign country that USTR has identified for placement on the Priority Watch List and that has remained on the list for at least one year.

The action plans shall include benchmarks to assist the foreign country to achieve, or make significant progress toward achieving, adequate and effective IP protection and fair and equitable market access for US persons relying on IP protection.

USTR must provide to the Senate Finance Committee and to the House Ways and Means Committee a description of the action plans developed for Priority Watch List Countries and any action taken by foreign countries under such plans.

While it talks about benchmarks, Shah says that the shape and form the action plans may take are not known at the moment. While any country, if it feels that the US government's actions are violating the TRIPS (Agreement between all member nations of the World Trade Organization on Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights), can take matters to the dispute settlement body of the WTO, the area of concern for India is that none of the measures taken by its government, including an IPR policy, have been adequate to take it off the priority watch. Moreover, the Trump administration's USTR nominee Robert Lighthizer is yet to take charge.

Lighthizer is seen as an advocate of increased protectionism and is often quoted for his views on the subject in his Op-Ed in The New York Times in 2008. "Modern free traders … embrace their ideal with a passion that makes Robespierre seem prudent," he had written.



Areas of Concern

