Vinod Khanna passes away at 70: A journey from Bollywood star to politician

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 70 after prolonged illness.

The veteran actor was hospitalised in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum on March 31 after complaining of severe dehydration.

A photo of the actor was circulating the internet where he looked frail and thin which sparked rumours that he was suffering from bladder cancer.

However, Khanna's sons said that their father was stable and recovering. The star reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday.

Achievements

Born on October 6, 1946 he has been starred in many films like Amar Akbar Anthony and The Burning Train.



He made his acting debut with Mann Ka Meet in 1968. He went on to win numerous awards, including the Filmfare award for best supporting actor for Haath ki Safaai and in 1999, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and again in 2007 he won a lifetime achievement award at the Zee Cine Awards. He was seen in more than 100 films between 1968 and 2013.



However, in 1982 he decided to quit the film industry in his peak years and follow his guru Osho Rajneesh.

After a five year break, he returned to make hit movies like Insaaf and Satyamev Jayate.

Tryst with politics

Khanna joined politics in 1997 and got elected from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls. In 2002, during the time of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he became Union minister for culture and tourism. Six months later, in January 2003, he became a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs. Khanna lost the 2009 election, but was re-elected from Gurdaspur in 2014. He was one of the first from Bollywood fraternity to have joined politics, in 1997.



Biggest hits

Vinod Khanna acted in several top Bolywood hits in the 70s and 80s such as Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar (1973 film), Jail Yatra, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Amar Akbar Anthony alongside Amitabh Bachan and Rishi Kapoor, Rajput, Qurbani, Kudrat, Dayavan, Kaarnama,Suryaa: An Awakening, Jurm and many others.

He was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dilwale' in 2015.



Vinod Khanna has four children - Rahul Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna.

Loss for the film industry

The film fraternity are sending messages of condolences to the actor's family and expressing the loss to the film industry.



Bollywood film director and TV personality Karan Johar tweeted:

His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP #VinodKhanna ...thoughts and prayers.... - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

Rishi Kapoor paid tribute to him on Twitter calling him Amar for Vinod Khanna's iconic role in the movie Amar, Akbar, Antony:

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J - Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

playback singer, Asha Bhosle took to twitter to express her condolences:



Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family. - ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 27, 2017

Much before we knew the word Swag, he had it. Go Well Sir. Enjoy your new Journey. We will miss you. #VinodKhanna - Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 27, 2017

Hindi film actress Richa Chadha says:



RIP #VinodKhanna sir. You were the fantasy of most women in the northern India through the 1980s. You shall be missed by one and all ???? - TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) April 27, 2017 German model and actress Evelyn Sharma expressed her love and respect on twitter:



Sad to hear about the demise of #VinodKhanna ???? Sending lots of love and prayers to his family... - Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) April 27, 2017 MP of Lok Sabha from Mumbai, Milind Murli Deora expressed his support to the Khanna family:



RIP Vinod uncle: a legend on & off the screen. So many fond memories. Heartfelt condolences to Akshaye, @R_Khanna & the family#VinodKhanna - Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 27, 2017

Bollywood's most celebrated Indian film director, Anubhav Sinha tweeted: