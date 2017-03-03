Why Brand Shah Rukh Khan is losing sheen

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's business acumen is well known. He is not only one of the highest-paid actors in the world, but is also known for out-of-the-box ideas for promoting his films that often earn much higher returns than expected.

What's more, he has gone beyond movies and smartly built assets in sports and kids' entertainment space. SRK owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders and has a stake in the Indian franchisee of Mexican chain of family entertainment, Kidzania. Then there is the humungous list of brands -- from beverages to cars and fairness creams to watches -- that Khan endorses.

The versatile actor-turned-businessman, however, would do well if he takes a hard look at the characters he portrays on screen. His ubiquitous romantic image is definitely passÃ©, going by the lukewarm box office response that films such as Dilwale have evoked.

While movies such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year raked in over Rs 200 crore in revenues, Dilwale could only manage a modest Rs 148 crore and Fan made losses with a meagre 85 crore or thereabouts. His latest release Raees did better than Dilwale and Fan, but the writing on the wall cannot be ignored any more -- the Baadshah of Bollywood needs to play meatier roles or his brand value will diminish fast.

"SRK needs to portray characters that suit his age, just as he has done in Dear Zindagi," points out Manish Porwal, managing director of Alchemist, a marketing and talent solutions company.

According to the owner of a leading celebrity management firm, who does not wish to be named, erosion of SRK's brand value has already started. "He is no longer the preferred choice of most leading brands. However savvy he may be in terms of business, it is ultimately his films that will get him endorsements."

This celebrity manager also points out that SRK's contemporary and another superstar Salman Khan, who has never bothered too much about the script, has been smart enough to choose movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, which are strong content-driven films.

Even Akshay Kumar, who grabbed the limelight with frivolous films such as Khiladi, has evolved into a versatile, more serious actor who pulls off comedy, action and thrillers with equal ease. Some of his releases, including Baby, Airlift and Rustom, have won the actor critical acclaim.

In fact, Kumar is considered the most bankable and dependable star in Bollywood today.

"SRK's stardom will collapse like a pack of cards if he doesn't go in for an image makeover," said the aforementioned celebrity management firm owner.