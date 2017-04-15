Andhra deploys Microsoft Kaizala mobile app for citizen-connect with CM

The citizens of Andhra Pradesh can now directly reach their cyber savvy chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with their smart phones. All they need to do is to download a free chat-based app and get started.

This follows the launch of CM Connect, a new feature developed with the Kaizala message platform developed by Microsoft. It was launched by Naidu in Vijayawada on Friday, April 14th.

This feature is to act as a direct channel of communication between citizens and the chief minister. Using Kaizala, any one could directly offer opinion and feedback on any issue.

The idea being that following a review of the feedback, necessary action could be taken on any issue or to review the progress of any department. The app enables interaction with a large number of people at a time.

According to the state government, all that the people need to do for this 'Connect with CM' is follow the following steps and get started:

1. Install Kaizala from PlayStore

2. Activate it using your mobile number

3. Click on Discover and Subscribe to "AP CM Connect"

4. Click on "Share Feedback" on top panel to provide your feedback https://bit.ly/CM_Connect

A note issued by Microsoft says, "the Kaizala app will be a direct point of contact to reach out to chief minister Chandrababu Naidu where he will be taking feedback as well as suggestions from citizens for better governance. This will enable people across Andhra Pradesh to share their problems related to harvests, climate, pension, ration, water etc. These inputs will further be used to review the workings of that particular department."

Explaining Kaizala, it says, it "is a mobile chat-based app that enables productive work helping organizations connect with mobile only users to get work done on simple and secure interface. Kaizala can host over one million contacts in a group and complies with industry-leading security standards. The app offers a communication platform to facilitate easy delegation and monitoring of tasks to enhance productivity. Users can quickly set up groups in line with the organization structure and on-board partners and vendors to drive seamless collaboration on the go. Kaizala's organizational attributes minimizes the digital clutter of unnecessary messages."