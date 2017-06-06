Apple announces new iPad Pro models with iOS 11

During the WWDC keynote address, Apple took the opportunity to announce two new iPad Pro models - 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Claiming to feature the world's most advanced display with ProMotion technology, the iPads will be powered by the new A10X Fusion chip, running iOS11 will powerful features for iPad.

The redesigned Retina display in iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. It also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content. The powerful new 64-bit A10X Fusion chip can tackle complex tasks like editing photos and 4K video or rendering 3D images. A six-core CPU and 12-core GPU deliver up to 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than the A9X chip, while delivering a 10 hour battery backup. On camera front, the new iPads packs in the same camera as of the iPhone 7 - a 12MP camera with optical image stabilization, along with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. There is a four-speaker audio system for rich stereo sound in any orientation. Increasing the display size from 9.7 inch to 10.5-inch, the new iPad model reduces the borders by nearly 40 percent to fit into the compact size.



Apple has also introduced new features for iPad on iOS 11. There will be a customizable dock for providing quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen; Improved multitasking including a redesigned app switcher that brings Spaces to iOS, making it easier to move between apps or pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over. The new Files app will store everything at one place including locally stored files. There is a new multi-touch drag and drop feature which will be available across the device for moving text, images and files between the apps and anywhere on the screen. Apple has also focused on having a deeper integration with Apple Pencil, with support for inline drawing to write along text in Notes and Mail and more.



"These are by far the most powerful iPads we've ever created with the world's most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. "Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad."



Apple has also doubled the storage capacities in the base models with both the models boasting 64GB storage. The iPad Pro 10.5inch will be available in silver, space gray, gold and rose gold starting at $649 for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model and $779 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. While the new iPads are available for order in a few selected countries starting today, with availability starting next week, the new iPads will launch in India later this month.

Also watch:



