Apple announces watchOS 4 for Apple Watch

Focusing on OS across its devices, Apple announced the new WatchOS 4 for Apple Watch. The biggest highlight of the WatchOS 4 is the proactive Siriwatch face that displays the information users need most throughout the day. There is also a Activity coaching, GymKit for Apple Watch to communicate with Gym equipments and a new music experince.

Along with the Siri Watch Face, Apple has also introduced Toy Story Face and Kaleidoscope Apple Watch face. For Activities, there is a little sparkle animations when the user compeltes an activity rings. The sparkle is a kind of smaller celebrations for everyday achievements. Apple has a new UI for the workout app as well with smarter coaching.With WatchOS 4, Apple Watch will communicate and exchange data with gym equipment. The NFC reader on the gym equipment works with the Watch and tells you about the incline, speed and other details. Apple watch enabled gym equipments will be rolling out soon. There's a new music app on the Apple Watch, which will in Apple Music mixes automatically so you don't have to manage it. Supports multiple playlists on the watch.

"Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is now more intelligent than ever with watchOS 4," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

"We've created a truly individualised experience with the smartest Activity and Workout apps, the Siri watch face that shows you the information you need when you need it and we're seamlessly bringing users their favourite music right on the wrist."

The watchOS 4 will be available as a free update to the Apple Watches that can be paired with iPhone 5s and later on iOS 11. Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 2 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space grey aluminium, or silver or space black stainless steel cases starting at Rs 32,900 and the ceramic Apple Watch Edition at Rs 1,10,900. Apple Watch Series 1 with a Sport Band is available at a starting price of Rs 23,900.

