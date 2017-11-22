Best bezel-less smartphones of 2017 that you can buy

The quest to have a larger screen lead to bigger sized smartphones. There was a time when a 5.5inch smartphone was uncomfortable to hold, forget about using it with single hand. But thanks to edge-to-edge displays, also referred as bezel-less screens, smartphones with even bigger displays are now comfortable to hold. The thick band that separated the display from the body shrunk, resulted in a bigger screen size for content consumption in an ergonomically compact design. For instance, the iPhone 8Plus with a 5.5inch display is taller and wider than the 5.8inch display on iPhone X.

While these new age smartphones are aesthetically appealing, the displays running towards the size make them prone to accidental damages. Here are some of the best bezel-less phones you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Rs 67,800

Samsung's Galaxy series always had a 5.5inch plus displays and with the Note 8, Samsung crossed the 6inch mark. Thanks to the company's infinity display, Samsung has managed to pack in a 6.3inch Super AMOLED display in a 162.5mm tall device. With very minimal bezels visible on the sides, there is a sleek band on the top which mounds sensors and front camera. The fingerprint scanner that usually rested at the bottom band in previous generation Note devices has been moved to the rear. The Note 8 is a flagship smartphone powered by Exynos 8895 Octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 12MP dual camera with 2x optical zoom and live focus.

Apple iPhone X: Rs 89,000

Apple too joined the bandwagon of bezel-less smartphones but did it in its own style. Referring it to an all-screen iPhone, Apple has even done away with the thin bands on the top and the bottom bezels too. There is only a notch at the top centre of the 5.8inch screen that packs in the TrueDepth camera powering FaceID for unlocking as Apple has completely done away with the fingerprint scanner. It is powered by company's A11 bionic chip with neural engine and packs in 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras with dual optical image stabilisation at the rear. The front selfie camera module can also capture great portrait selfies.

Google Pixel 2XL: Rs 73,000

The new Pixel XL features a 6inch 2k bezel-less display, which it even more economic to hold over the first generation Pixel XL. About the screen burn and blue-tilt issue being reported on the Pixel 2XL, we didn't encounter the former whereas the latter is visible at certain angles. Google has put forward its best with a 12.2 MP rear camera powered by artificial intelligence which can detect edges and capture stunning portrait shots with depth effect. Google has also introduced an AI-based virtual search tool that appears in the Photos app just before the delete icon. Using machine learning, it recognises objects and landmarks. There is also an Active Edge feature that activates voice assistant, when the phone is squeezed from the sides, and also silences incoming calls.73,000 and the iPhone X 64 GB will retail for Rs 89,000. The hardware and performance of both the phones are top-notch, but if your budget allows, veering towards the iPhone X is a good idea.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Rs 35,999

Mi Mix 2, the successor to Xiaomi's concept phone launched last year, has a 5.9-inch bezel-less display with 2,160x1,080p resolution that offer great colours on screen. With the bezel-less display offering a bigger screen estate, the on-screen capacitive keys can be turned off and a quick-ball for screen controls can be activated from the settings. The scratch-proof ceramic rear looks stunning, but attracts fingerprints easily. Mi Mix 2 features a single 12-MP camera with Sony IMX386 that captures good images. It runs on MIUI8 based on Android 7.1.1, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The phone performs everyday tasks with ease.

LG Q6: Price: Rs 14,999

This new trend isn't restricted to flagship smartphones only. LG's Q6 is a mid-segment smartphone with a 5.5inch bezel-less screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MPP front facing camera. The device packs in a 3000 mAh battery.

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Rs 9,999

The Indian handset manufacturer, Micromax, too announced an affordable bezel-less smartphone - Canvas Infinity. It has 5.7-inch display with sleek band running on the top and bottom of the display. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 processor and has got 3GB of RAM and a 2900 man battery. Along with being a bezel-less device, this is also a selfie phone with a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera.