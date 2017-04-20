Google plans to introduce ad-blocking feature in Chrome browser on smartphones and desktops

Alphabet Inc, parent company of Google, is soon planning on bringing in an ad-blocking feature in its Chrome web browser on its smartphone and desktop version, reported Wall Street Journal.



This ad-blocking feature will filter out online ads that disrupt user experiences which can be activated by default within the Chrome browser.



The feature is expected to be announced in a few weeks.



However, Alphabet Inc is still weighing in on the plan which they might even take forward, people familiar with the matter told WSJ.



The ad-block comes at a cross road with Google's reliance on online advertising revenue, reports added.



Google is already a part of a program called Acceptable Ads which develops the popular ad-blocking tool Adblock Plus which means some of Google's advertising are allowed to pass through Adblock Plus's filters.



But since ad-blocking tools are on the rise, this becomes a matter of concern for Google as it is for online publishers that work with Google to help sell their advertising space.



In recent years, usage of ad-blocking tools have grown increasingly because of bothersome types of ads.



The Coalition for Better Ads that released a list of ad standards in March have highlighted that ad formats such as pop-ups, auto-playing videos, countdown timer ads, among others, are deemed to be "beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability."



So, by introducing their own ad-filter Google is looking to curb the growth in these ad-blocking tools, many of which offer their services for a fee.



The Chrome browser now accounts for a large portion of web-browsing globally, so switching on ad-filters within it could give Google more control over the ad-blocking situation, industry observers say.

