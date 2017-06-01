Initial construction complete on largest ever aircraft, images surface

The largest aircraft of the world was brought out in the open in the midst of Mojave desert in California for fueling tests. Named the Stratolaunch, 'it will be an air-launch platform to make access to space more convenient, reliable, and routine' according to the it's own Twitter handle. The plane is being developed by a firm of the same name, founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen back in 2011.

The massive plane boasts of a wingspan measuring 385 feet, and a height of 50 feet. The dry weight of the airplane stands at a staggering 500,000 pounds, and it can carry 250,000 pounds of fuel. While carrying its payload, the aircraft can weigh up to 1.3 million pounds. To lift this much weight, the plane is equipped with six 747 engines, which were disassembled and integrated in the aircraft.

The aircraft will not be carrying human or petty cargo, though. The Stratolaunch is intended to carry space rockets. With airport-style operations and quick turn capabilities, it will be a much cheaper option to project satellites and spacecrafts of certain weight.The rocket will be strapped to the bridge between the two fuselage of the aircraft and will be air-launched from 35,000 feet.

Stratolaunch has even partnered with OrbitalATK, and will launch their PegasusXL, a rocket that can deliver small satellites weighing up to 1000 pounds into orbit. This is expected to slash space travel costs by a great deal.