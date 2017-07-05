Motorola's Moto X4 leaked with dual camera premium build

Motorola's budget phone segment and even the mid-segment are doing well in the Indian market. However, the Moto X line-up has always been placed between the most popular Moto G and Moto Z line-up.

This years' Moto X phone seems to be around the corner. Popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, leaked a picture of what looks like the X4. The device looks much like the Motorola G5 Plus but comes with a metallic looking back. We're still uncertain if its actual metal or it just mimics the look.

Despite a similar design, one of the biggest differentiators is the dual lens camera on the rear panel of the device. One of the camera modules is expected to feature a 12 megapixel unit and another 8 megapixel set up.

The device is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 chipset with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. Similar to the Moto G5 Plus, the device is expected to feature a 3000mAH battery.

In terms of software, it's almost certain that the device will come with Android Nougat with no modification or minimal changes in the stock Android. Though there is no budget provided so far, the device should sit around the price bracket of Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000.