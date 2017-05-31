Motorola's new 'Bold phone' coming tomorrow; could be Moto Z2 or Moto X

Motorola will announce a new device on June 1, but has kept the name under wraps for now. The smartphone manufacturer did not reveal the name of the device but it can either be Moto X (2017), Moto Z2 or Moto E4 , according to India Today Tech.

Motorola, now owned by Lenovo, has been known for making phones offering sturdy hardware and vanilla Android experience.

In a tweet earlier today, company's Canada account tweeted, "Guess what?! We're announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st."

Though there's no clue given by the official account, the company may announce Moto X or Moto Z2 as Moto E4 is scheduled to be announced in July.

The rumour mill has been going on about these phones for quite some time now. Press renders of Moto Z2, Z2 Play and Z2 Force have been present on the web for quite some time now. Yesterday, a Reddit user put up unboxed images of Moto Z2 Play, showing the phone from different angles.

Motorola recently announced affordable smartphones Moto C and Moto C Plus. The company has been working on a long list of devices set to release this year including names like Moto X, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

According to gadget leakster Ronald Quandt, the Moto X (2017), codenamed Sanders, is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 along with three to four gigs of RAM. The device might be available in 32GB and 64GB variants, with no word on expandable memory yet. The primary camera unit is expected to feature a 13-megapixel sensor, with details about the front snapper still unknown.

The Moto Z2 line-up will be the second generation of modular phones that supports 'Moto Mod' accessories. These could be clipped on the back of the phone to enhance features using magnets and a special connectors.

The Moto Z2 Play is expected to run Android Nougat out of the box. It's expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and will draw its power from a 3,000 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Z2 Play phone might feature a 12-megapixel primary camera with dual LED flash and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front with single LED flash. The smartphone will offer 64GB internal storage.

Meanwhile, Moto Z2 Force is expected to sport a virtually unbreakable ShatterShield screen. It is rumoured to feature Gigabit LTE support. Notably, only Snapdragon 835 SoC supports Gigabit LTE, which indicates that the phone might come equipped with the latest Qualcomm offering. Leaked renders also show that Z2 Force will feature dual-LED flash on the front panel.

