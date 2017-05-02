New WhatsApp update will soon let you pin your favourites on top of chats

Smartphone messenger app WhatsApp will soon allow users to pin their favourite chats on top of the chat tab in their latest feature update.

The new feature is being tested on Android operating system for now, but is expected to roll out to final versions of the app soon.

Android users running WhatsApp beta versions 2.17.162 or 2.17.163, will mostly be able to use it, reported Android Police.

You simply have to press on the chat you want to pin to the top, and choose the Pin symbol from the top bar. The other options alongside Pin are Delete, Mute, and Archive.

Once you pin a chat, it will remain on top of your chat list regardless of other new messages popping up.

However, you can pin only three chats to the top.

WhatsApp also allows you to unpin these chats whenever you want by just long pressing the option and disabling the pin button.

Since the feature is still in beta, its not available to download just as yet.

Although, if you want to use this feature, you can sign up for WhatsApp beta on Google Play or download the APK File from APK Mirror.

