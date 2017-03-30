OnePlus 3T black limited-edition smartphone to go on sale on March 31

Thanks to Apple, black is back in fashion. Since the launch of iPhone 7 in matte black, smartphone manufacturers are betting big on this new colour. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 4 in matte black. Now OnePlus has also come up with the OnePlus 3T all-black variant. This is a limited edition product and will go on sale on March 31, from 2 p.m. on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.

OnePlus claims to have tested more than 30 colour iterations to perfect the all-black, aluminium unibody design. The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black features space-grade aluminium with three carefully applied dark coatings that are 14 microns thick and maintain the natural look and feel of metal. An anti-fingerprint layer is applied to keep the device looking as pristine as it would be on the day when you first take the phone out of the box.

Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, the midnight black variant will be available only in 128 GB capacity, paired with 6 GB of RAM, and will retail for Rs 34,999. OnePlus 3T features a 5.5 inch full HD display with 401 ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It boasts a 16 MP rear camera with Sony IMX 298 sensor and Sapphire crystal lens cover, a 16 MP Samsung 3P8SP sensor for the front-facing camera and a 3400 mAh battery with dash-charging support.