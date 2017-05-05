OnePlus 5 price, specifications revealed on retail site, tipped to launch in June

While the internet is flooded with rumours about the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus, OppoMart listing has leaked the device's full specifications and price. Listed for $499, OnePlus 5 according to the leaked specifications will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

It is likely to come in two storage capacities - 64GB or 128GB. With a dual camera setup becoming a norm, it is tipped that there will be a horizontal 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. The standard RGB sensor that captures colour details and information, whereas the dedicated monochrome sensor provides a higher contrast, captures more light and reduces image noise.

There will be an 8MP front facing camera. It will operate on Android Nougat based Oxygen OS. Android Headlines has reported that according to sources, the One Plus 5 will sport a 3580 mAh battery likely to charge 25 per cent faster than the OnePlus 3t's battery using Dash Charge 2.0. According to the leaked image, there isn't any fingerprint scanner at the rear. It is being speculated that the fingerprint scanner will be underneath the home button.

OnePlus has been offering high-end specifications at approximately half the price of the flagships from Samsung, Google, Motorola, etc. The company's first device, the OnePlus One was appreciated across continents but the company failed to live up to the expectations with OnePlus 2 launch. It bounced back with OnePlus 3 on Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and was quick to replace it with OnePlus 3t with the launch of Qualcomm 821 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

Currently, OnePlus 3t is one of the best options available in under Rs 30,000 price category and consumers are eagerly waiting for the OnePlus 5 that is tipped to launch in June this year.

