Oppo F3 Plus: Good buy if you are into group selfies but at Rs 30,990, it's pitted against the powerhouse OnePlus 3t

Oppo's focus has always been on smartphone photography and is now focusing on 'group selfie' by adding wide angle front camera. The F3 Plus is company's first offering with dual front camera, priced at Rs 30,990.

Design & Built: Oppo F3 Plus has got premium looks. The metal unibody design with curved edges makes it convenient to hold, irrespective of the 6-inch display. However, buttons on the side panel are cumbersome to access. The fingerprint scanner bundled in the home button quickly unlocks the device. The antenna lines are the rear aren't the standard thick lines. Oppo has added a set of three sleek lines towards top and bottom of the rear, making it six string antenna lines for enhanced WiFi performance. Overall, this device weighs 185 gram and is 7.35mm thick.

Display: Dominating the front is the 6-inch full HD display, which is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Oppo claims that the F3 Plus supports gloved and wet touch input. While the display was quickly registered touch inputs with wet fingers, the experience wasn't flawless with gloves. The display offers great viewing angles and was readable in bright sunlight. The display leaves very little space on the sides, resulting in an enhanced experience while watching movies and playing games.

Camera: USP of the Oppo F3 Plus is its dual front camera and unlike the current trend of blur effect, Oppo is focusing on capturing group selfies. There is one 16MP camera for individual selfies and another 8MP 120 degree wide angle camera for group selfies. When in front camera, a small icon appears at the bottom right for switching between the two modes. One can even capture time-lapse, video and even Panorama in selfie mode. When in beauty mode, a small drop like icon appears on the top right that can enable blur effect. Images captured in well lit surroundings captures fair amount of details and colours look natural. But there is visible noise in low light conditions. Oppo has also added a 16MP rear camera with an exclusively developed got Sony IMX398 sensor customized for 1/2.8inch sensor and F1.7 aperture for capturing more light and enhancing low light performance.

Performance: Barring a few, most of the smartphones are loaded with custom UI. Oppo too has added ColorOS 3.0 to the F3 Plus, which has been built on Android Marshmallow. The device has got Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It does support an expandable memory card of up to 256GB but as it is a hybrid SIM slot, you have to choose between the secondary SIM slot or a memory card. The F3 Plus is a pretty decent performer, without any heating or lagging issues. However, the top rear tends to warm up a little after long multimedia sessions.

Battery: The F3 Plus is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that manages to last over a day with heavy use. Unlike the current trend of Type C ports, this one continues to have a microUSB port for charging. Oppo has added its proprietary rapid VOOC Flash Charge Solution, for topping two hours of talktime in five minutes.

Bag it or Junk it: If you are into capturing group selfies, Oppo F3 Plus will be a good buy. But considering it is priced at Rs Rs 30,990, it competes against the OnePlus 3t which is a powerhouse when it comes to performance. The OnePlus 3t is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs 30,990

Plus: Design, Camera



Minus: Ships with Android Marshmallow

