WhatsApp's upcoming feature could allow you to delete sent messages

Instant messaging comes with its own pitfalls and sending wrong texts is one of them. There remains only regret after a wrong message is sent, and it is no different on WhatsApp. But this might change soon.

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a message recall feature with its new updates. As the Twitter handle of WABetainfo read, "The Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+."



The Facebook-owned messaging application recently launched its new update, version 2.17.30, for iPhones and iPads.

The tweet suggests WhatsApp will activate the feature remotely on an update that comes after version 2.17.30. WABetainfo however, maintained that the code of the recent update allows the feature to be enabled on it. Whether WhatsApp will do it or not, remains to be seen.

Again there is no word on whether the feature will be exclusive to Apple devices for now or will also be extended to Android phones and tablets. The time line for this rollout is also not clear yet.

In one of its earlier tweets, WABetainfo had mentioned that the 'revoke feature' was seen on a beta version of the application and could 'unsend messages within 5 minutes'.

