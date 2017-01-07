Jio effect: Vodafone offers one hour of unlimited data for Rs 16

Vodafone joined the price war with Reliance Jio and Airtel on Friday with a 'SuperHour' scheme under which it will offer unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at a starting price of Rs 16 for pre-paid customers. It will also offer unlimited local voice calls within the network with one hour validity for Rs 7.

With SuperHour, you can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price, the company said. UK telecom giant Vodafone, which also has deep piockets, has already carried out a $5 billion writedown of its India business because of the disruptive competition introduced by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

As part of the new Vodafone offer with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said in a statement.

Customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls for only Rs 7, the statement added. Under the scheme, prepaid customers will get unlimited 4G/3G data usage for one hour, starting at just Rs 16 which will be launched from January 7 and available to customers across all circles by January 9.

The rate may vary across circles, it added. For 2G customers the company is offering unlimited data for Rs 5. Customers can make unlimited repeat purchase of the voice and data packs, it added. The unlimited data offer can also be used to view a variety of videos and movies on Vodafone Play, whose subscription is free till March 31, 2017.

Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel had on Tuesday upped the ante in the price war with Reliance Jio by offering free data to attract new 4G customers. The package is Bharti's latest response to the entry last year of new operator Reliance Jio, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, rocked the telecom sector by offering free data services until March 31 this year.

Bharti is offering three gigabytes (GB) of free 4G data per month until the December 31, 2017 for customers who switch to some of its plans from other carriers and to existing customers who upgrade to 4G by Feb. 28.