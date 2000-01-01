Corporate news, Latest Indian corporate industry news and world corporate industry news
Home
BIZ WRAP
Corporate

Tata-Mistry's boardroom battle will be a litmus test for corporate law

Reuters | New Delhi
How Tata-Mistry's boardroom battle turns into a test case for India's company law

Tata Sons is not only fighting former chairman Cyrus Mistry, who has complained of mismanagement and corporate governance failures within the company, but is now also trying to oust Nusli Wadia - one of the group's most fiercely vocal independent directors - after he publicly backed Mistry.

 
 

Kingfisher Villa fails to find takers, again

More

Sun Pharma to acquire oncology product from Novartis for $175m

More

RCom inks Rs 11,000-cr pact with Brookfield for tower sale

More

Cyrus Mistry's charges of weak governance mischievous: Tata Sons

More

Cyrus Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal against Tata Sons

More

Sun Pharma unit asks US FDA to withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy

More

Mistry's allegations baseless and unsubstantiated: Tata Sons

Tata Sons on Monday responded to the announcement of the resignation by Cyrus Mistry from the Boards of Tata Companies.
More
 
 

Now, Airtel offers 3 months free data to fixed-line customers

More

Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents, industry back on war footing

Nokia Corp said that it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple Inc for violating 32 technology patents.
More

Tata Steel shareholders vote out Nusli Wadia

More

GoAir offers fares starting as low Rs 999 for limited period

More

'Apple in talks with govt to manufacture locally'

More

Cyrus Mistry to Wage War from Outside the Chakravyuh

More

Cyrus Mistry resigns from 6 listed Tata companies

Tata Sons ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from 6 group companies, saying he was shifting this battle to a larger platform.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More