India's advertising expenditure slows down; demonetisation not the only cause

India's advertising expenditure (AdEx) grew by a modest 12 per cent last year as opposed to the 15.5 per cent growth predicted by the global media management investment conglomerate, GroupM. in the latest version of its advertising expenditure report, "This Year Next Year", GroupM has predicted a muted AdEx growth of just 10 per cent in 2017.

The muted AdEx growth certainly doesn't come as a surprise as advertising expenditure took a massive hit towards the end of 2016, a fallout of demonetisation. But, surprisingly, it is not demonetisation that has resulted in the muted growth -- it is more to do with sectors such as FMCG, telecom and e-commerce which had drastically shrunk their advertising budgets last year. "Demonetisation shaved off just 2 per cent from the overall growth. Had demonetisation not happened we would have still ended the year at 13.5 per cent and not 15.5 per cent that we had forecasted," says C.V.L. Srinivas, CEO, Group M (South Asia). Almost 30 per cent of the Indian AdEx comes from the FMCG sector and with the sector experiencing low volume growth, its contribution is expected to be low even this year.

In fact, it is for the first time in many years that the FMCG growth (6-7 per cent) has been lower than the overall AdEx growth, points out Srinivas. The other surprise element has been television advertising which is expected to grow by just 8 per cent, again much lower than the overall AdEx growth. Television ad revenue has always grown ahead of the overall AdEx.

As per GroupM, the ad spending in 2016 was Rs 55,671 crore and it is estimated to reach Rs 61,204 crore by the end of 2017. The largest chunk of the incremental AdEx, as per the report, is expected to come from digital, which is expected to take a 15.5 per cent share of the AdEx this year. In fact, digital in the last few years has been eating into the share of print but in 2016 also began to eat into the share of television. But despite digital being the biggest beneficiary, it is TV that will continue to be the largest medium in the mix with a 45 per cent share.

The FMCG sector will continue to remain the largest spender despite the slowdown. The other sectors that are expected to contribute significantly are auto, media, e-wallets and even political parties, with elections in several States.