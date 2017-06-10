Alibaba Cloud to open data centres in India, Indonesia

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced today that it plans to establish two new data centers in Mumbai in India and Jakarta in Indonesia during the current financial year.

Together with the recently announced data center in Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud will significantly increase its computing resources in Asia, allowing greater support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region with powerful, scalable, cost-effective and secure cloud capabilities, it said in a statement here.

"Establishing data centers in India and Indonesia will further strengthen our position in the region and across the globe," Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Cloud said.

With the three new data centers planned, Alibaba Cloud will increase its total number of data center locations to 17, covering mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The new Asian data centers will offer a full suite of services, providing the flexibility for enterprises and organizations to build their entire IT infrastructure for business on Alibaba Cloud or run mission-critical and core applications on it.

Alibaba Cloud will be the first leading global cloud computing company to establish an international cloud data center in Indonesia, significantly enhancing the local IT infrastructure on the back of Alibaba Cloud's global data center network.

Servicing thousands of customers from India, Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications to directly access Alibaba Cloud Express Connect via GCX's CLOUD X Fusion.

Also watch:



