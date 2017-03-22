Amazon wants to become 'everything for everyone': Amit Agarwal

Global ecommerce giant Amazon would continue to focus on every geographical segement of the Indian online retail market, according to a report in The Times of India.

Global ecommerce giant Amazon said it would continue to focus on every geographic segment of India's online retail market just days after homegrown rival Flipkart earmarked the country's vast rural hinterland and smaller cities as its future growth markets.

Amazon believes customers, wherever they are in India, should be able to buy and get products delivered to them, said Agarwal.

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal was recently elevated to the post of senior vice president, Amazon.

The company confirmed the development in an emailed statement.

"This indicates how excited Amazon is about the progress the company is making in India and the opportunity Amazon sees ahead," it added. The promotion comes within a year of Agarwal's inclusion in a senior leadership team that reports directly to Amazon CEO and President Jeff Bezos. Agarwal will continue to head the India operations.

Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion, remains one of the fastest growing for the US-based e-tailer. The company faces intense competition in India from local player, Flipkart. The competition is further heating up as Chinese e-tailer Alibaba gears up for a stronger play in India through Paytm.

