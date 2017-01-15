Barkha Dutt quits NDTV to work on her own venture

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Sunday tweeted about her resignation as Consulting Editor of NDTV. Dutt had earlier resigned from her position as Group Editor in NDTV in February 2015.



Did my last We The People. At 16 yrs its longest running TV show which I built from scratch,won scores of awards for& am hugely proud of 1/4 - barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 15, 2017

Its been a super ride at NDTV but new beginning in 2017. I shall be moving on from NDTV to explore new opportunities & my own ventures! 2/4 - barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 15, 2017

Hugely excited to start New Year on a new slate, diversify my interests & build my own independent projects. Watch this space for more ! 4/4 - barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 15, 2017

Last year, senior journalist Shekhar Gupta and Barkha Dutt had joined hands to launch a digital media startup called 'The Print'.

Commenting on Dutt's decision to step down, NDTV said, "In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures.

"In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best," NDTV said in a statement.