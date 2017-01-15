Barkha Dutt quits NDTV to work on her own venture

BT Online
Last Updated: January 15, 2017 | 18:46 IST
Senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Sunday tweeted about her resignation as Consulting Editor of NDTV. Dutt had earlier resigned from her position as Group Editor in NDTV in February 2015.
Last year, senior journalist Shekhar Gupta and Barkha Dutt had joined hands to launch a digital media startup called 'The Print'.
Commenting on Dutt's decision to step down, NDTV said, "In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures.
"In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best," NDTV said in a statement.