Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha raided today: All you need to know about India's coffee king

The Income Tax today conducted search operations at the premises of India's largest coffee chain -Cafe Coffee Day- owner VG Siddhartha. The raids are still on and early reports suggest that the Income Tax sleuths are looking for evidences of tax evasion. VG Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. Siddhartha wanted to join the Indian Army but went on to create India's largest coffee empire.

Here's all you need to know VG Siddhartha: