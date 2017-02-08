Can Air India be revived?

The plan to revive Air India has got a new twist. According to news reports, the airline is planning a three-pronged strategy to get back into shape. To begin with, the airline has plans to recast its working capital debt - it stands at Rs 28,000 crore out of a total debt of Rs 50,000 crore. Talks with leading banks, including SBI, the largest lender to Air India, are already underway. It will be followed by induction of professionals to run the airline. The plan could include listing Air India on the bourses without getting privatised.

At each stage, the airline is expected to face headwinds. For instance, the bankers are cagey about a debt recast plan. Then, wooing professionals to work with Air India - assuming they come from the private sector - could be challenging. Many professionals would be reluctant to work with a loss-making entity, especially in a public enterprise set-up. In India, public sector companies, albeit profitable, have rarely attracted professionals from the private sector.

The last leg of the plan involves listing Air India on stock exchanges. A listing means that Air India will have to start posting net profits over a sustained period to convince investors to back its IPO. That's going to be long- drawn-out process.

Why did it take nearly five years for Air India to realise that its turnaround plan was not working? Under a financial restructuring plan in 2012, Air India was slated to receive Rs 30,231 crore equity infusion over 10 years. It has received some Rs 23,993 crore so far. Even after pumping in huge money, the airline has not shown significant financial and operational improvement. For instance, the airline reported losses of Rs 3,587 crore in 2015/16, down from Rs 5,859 crore in 2014/15.

Air India is gradually losing market share in the domestic market to private players - both old and new. Its market share has dipped from 18.4 per cent in 2014 to 14.6 in 2016. An operating profit of Rs 105 crore in 2015/16 is the only silver lining.

Air India's woes began soon after it merged itself with Indian Airlines. Two years prior to that, it had decided to buy 111 Boeing aircraft -a decision which came under scrutiny. Recently, the apex court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conclude a probe into alleged irregularities in purchase (or hiring) of those 111 aircraft. It cost the exchequer about Rs 70,000 crore.

The national carrier seems to be a bottomless pit. Air India's cost structure, including high employee-to-aircraft ratio, keeps the airline away from profitability. A turnaround - without considering privatisation (or even a strategic sale) at some point - appears to be a pipe dream.



