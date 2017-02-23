Cheap Chinese steel to bad debt: Six issues Tata Sons chief needs to address

There is little time for N. Chandrasekaran, the new chairman of Tata Group, to settle down in his new job before getting down to the task at hand. The major issues which needs to addressed immediately:



Ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry had group executive council (GEC) to guide him and guide the group companies in crucial business decisions. Chandrasekaran will have to create his team. Reports say that he would be building up a team comprising of chief executives of group companies.

Tata Group committed 1-billion-pound investment in Tata Steel UK over the next 10 years, while seeking support for pension reforms about a couple of weeks back. It is now the responsibility of Chandrasekaran to make the investment and revive the core business, fighting cheap Chinese steel imports.

It was during Ratan Tata's initial phase as chairman, in 1998, that Tata Motors entered into passenger car manufacturing business with the launch of Indica. Despite launching various hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, Tata Motors failed to become the lead player in the category. What's going to be the 'big plan' of Chandrasekaran in the passenger car business? One report says that American auto major Ford Motor Company is looking to buy out the passenger vehicles division of Tata Motors; another says that Tata Motors is in talks with Germany's Volkswagen over a possible partnership.

Tata Power's Rs 45,000 crore debt is another worry. The company is keen to pare its debt and bring down the debt-equity ratio through the sale of non-core assets in the next five months. Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd in Mundra looks for a compensatory tariff to turn around the project and case is pending at the Supreme Court. Chandrasekaran will have to sit with the management to manage the debt as well as for drawing up future strategy in a surplus power scenario.

Indian Hotels sold Taj Boston last year for $125 million--- the property was purchased in 2006 at $170 million--- after it started making consecutive losses. Eventually, the overseas business is still a worry for the company. At the same time, it will have to maintain some overseas properties to attract global customers. The company will have to reduce debt and shut down or sell some of the non-lucrative properties.

Tata Teleservices' joint venture with NTT Docomo is on the verge of a break-up and the issue is pending before the court. At the same time, rumour is that Tata Teleservices is looking for a merger with Reliance Communications. Since Tata Teleservices is a negative networth company, the turn around will be a near impossible task for the new chairman.