Childcare for employees

Over 90 per cent of the women at IT consultancy firm Mindtree return to work as soon as their maternity leave ends and about 87 per cent are still with the firm when their child has turned one.

That's because Mindtree is going out of the way to support the childcare needs of its employees, by offering employees of both genders, subsidised workplace childcare, the option of bring-your-child-to-work, extended parental leave, the option to work from home, and support for women who are pregnant or dealing with new parenthood.

Gender Specialist at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, Roshika Singh, says Mindtree's employee return and retention numbers are significant because women's participation in formal work sectors in India is even lower than sub-Saharan countries.

According to a World Bank report, the women's labour force participation declined from 34 percent in 2000 to about 27 per cent in just 13 years due to pressure on women (because of gendered cultural norms) to stop working outside the home once they have a baby.

Pointing out that "women if forced to choose between work and childcare will choose their kids", Mindtree's Chief Financial Officer, Jagannathan Chakravarthi says, "If we want gender diversity, we will have to offer childcare."

A recent IFC study analysed companies offering childcare facilities and found that the cost of investment in childcare is far less than the benefits it brings vis-a-vis employee productivity and involvement.

Parliament had recently cleared the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill 2016, which mandates companies with 50 or more workers to set up creches. Two or more firms within a 500-metre distance can pool resources to create a community creche.

The IFC study - Tackling Childcare - noted that in firms with childcare, the employee turnover rate is substantially lower, and vacancies are filled faster. Such firms witness improvements in the quality of applicants. The biggest benefit, however, is the increase in productivity due to lower absenteeism and leave taking, greater focus and enhanced motivation and commitment.

An example is the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, in Japan. It saw a four- fold increase in the number of new mothers willing to continue work after childbirth because the bank was offering childcare facilities. The bank estimated that it saved around 5000 million Japanese yen ($45 million), in finding and training replacement for 1000 women employees. The cost of providing them childcare was far lower.

The IFC report suggests that firms take a customised approach to the issue; offer a variety of childcare options such as backup care for emergencies, subsidised childcare, flexible working hour, and on-site childcare.