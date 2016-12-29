China's Alibaba to open office in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Chinese e-retail giant Alibaba, which has made investments in India's Snapdeal and Paytm, is setting up its first office in India in Mumbai.

The office will be located at the commercial Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, according to a report in the Business Standard.

US e-commerce giant Amazon also has its office in the same complex.

Alibaba's office will be housed at the Platina building owned by the The Wadhwa Group in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

"They are one of the most exciting and thriving e-commerce companies that have come to India, and we're glad to provide them with 3,221 sq ft of a highly professional set-up, at a competitive rental rate, here in BKC," Girish Shah, a director of the The Wadhwa Group, told Business Standard.

The rent of the building is expected to be a little over Rs 1 crore per month.

Alibaba's decision to open the office could imply that the competition in e-commerce sector in India is likely to get even more fierce.

Alibaba hopes to get a slice of the growing e-commerce market which is currently dominated by home-grown Flipkart, followed by Amazon and Snapdeal.

