Cognizant acquires Japan's Brilliant Service

IT services firm Cognizant said on Thursday it has acquired Japanese company Brilliant Service Co for an undisclosed amount.

"As part of the acquisition, a team of 70 professionals with extensive digital solutions experience and insights in the Japanese market will join Cognizant," Cognizant said in a statement.

Headquartered in Osaka, Brilliant is a products and solutions company that specialises in digital strategy, product design and engineering, the Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise mobility.

Founded in 2004, Brilliant provides end-to-end Android/iOS applications, embedded software, user experience design and online-to-offline services to major corporations in Japan across industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

"Products in every industry are becoming smart with sensors, analytics, and new content. Intelligent products and solutions are key to building real-time businesses that can quickly respond to evolving customer and technology demands," Cognizant Asia-Pacific Head Jayajyoti Sengupta said.

Brilliant Service's extensive experience in planning, implementing and managing smart and connected device solutions, together with their strong understanding of the regulatory requirements for the Japanese market, will complement Cognizant's digital service offerings in Japan, he added. Cognizant has two offices in Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and employs over 400 people.

While the company does not provide break-up of revenues numbers from the Japanese region, Indian IT companies get about 2 per cent of their revenues from the Japanese market.

"By becoming part of Cognizant, we can expand our capabilities to deliver integrated solutions to our customers and pursue growth opportunities," said Yoshihiko Sugimoto, CEO at Brilliant Service.

